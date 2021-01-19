Following an FBI affidavit and federal charges filed on Jan. 16, UK student Gracyn Courtright appeared in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Jan. 19, 2021 in a first hearing.
A senior mathematical economics major, Courtright was charged with four violations of the law for her participation in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Surveillance footage cited by the FBI shows her carrying a "Members only" sign that led to a charge for theft of government property.
An arrest warrant for Courtright was filed by federal magistrate Zia Faruqui on Jan. 16 following the FBI criminal complaint.
Documents obtained by the Kernel through West Virginia court files describe the 20-minute hearing, which resulted in bail and release.
Courtright, who is from W. Va, waived her right to an identity and preliminary hearing, meaning that she acknowledged that she is the person named in the warrant and charging document.
Court minutes show that Courtright was appointed a public defender, Rhett Johnson. The prosecuting attorney, representing the United States, did not request detention for Courtright. According to court records, her current status is released.
Judge Dwane Tinsley ordered Courtright to be released on a $10,000 unsecured bond with conditions.
Unsecured bail bonds mean that the defendant is liable for the amount if they violate the terms of the release or fail to appear to in court.
According to a conditional release order filed on Jan. 19, Courtright is restricted to the Southern District of West Virginia and the District of Columbia for court appearances.
Courtright must also surrender her passport to a probation officer and seek employment. She is prohibited from using alcohol and possessing a firearm.
At the direction of her probation officer, Courtright may be required to attend a counseling program. The probation officer can approve Courtright to travel outside of her restrictions in order to attend the University of Kentucky.
Courtright's father is quoted in the FBI affidavit as saying he would ensure she would comply with law enforcement.