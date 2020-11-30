Police say UK student Madilyn Taylor Grisham was killed in a shooting on Payne Street near the Lexington Cemetery early Sunday morning.
The Fayette County Coroner told local media outlets that 20-year-old Grisham was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound at 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning.
Grisham was one of three victims found when police arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday. The other two victims were taken to the hospital, and police described one victim’s injuries as life-threatening.
The UK Registrar's Office confirmed that Grisham was a UK student.
Brenna Angel, spokesperson for the Lexington police department, said there are no updates in the case at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the police department at (859) 258-3600.
A GoFundMe set up to assist the family with funeral expenses has already surpassed its goal, raising over $24,000.
"Madilyn was full of life and never met a stranger. Her friends described her as always laughing, dancing, and singing with the biggest smile on her face. Madilyn truly had a heart of gold that loved her family and her friends," reads the donation page.