Students who are eligible for emergency funding under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) will be notified by the university of their grant by Feb. 19, 2021, according to an email from UK president Eli Capilouto.
Capilouto said the university received access to its $8.9 million in funds this week.
Approximately 6,000 UK students are eligible for the relief and will be contacted by email. Qualifying students must choose how they wish to receive their funds.
"A portion of CRRSAA funds has been held back to assist other students who were not selected to receive CRRSAA funds through the pre-selection process but who have experienced financial hardship due to disruptions caused by the pandemic," Capilouto wrote.
Spring enrollees can submit themselves for consideration for a CRRSAA grant by completing the request form. They should also have a 2020 - 2021 FAFSA application on file.