UK Police issued a crime bulletin on Tuesday notifying campus of an arson that took place at an on-campus fraternity house.
According to the crime bulletin, the incidence occurred on Saturday, Oct. 10 when a fire was set intentionally on a table inside the fraternity house.
“A student was observed pouring hand sanitizer onto a table while igniting the liquid causing a small flame and extremely minor damage to the table,” the bulletin reads.
The same individual also set another fire outside the residence shortly after the first incident.
“The same individual reportedly set a second fire just outside the residence with a bottle of hand sanitizer and numerous matches shortly after the first incident,” according to the bulletin.
UKPD is investigating both of the fires.