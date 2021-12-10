UNDAUNTED: Closing the gap

Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in higher education, passed 50 years ago. But unequal opportunity in college sports still exists today.
“It does happen, and it's going to keep happening,” said Mary Tucker, Olympic medalist and UK rifle athlete. Many female athletes are so used to the gender-based discrimination against them that it doesn’t cross their radar anymore.
“I think girls are just used to at this point in swimming and a lot of us just brush it off and we're like, okay, cool,” UK swimmer UK Poole said. “I don't care, I still did it.”
Despite the many inequalities present in sports, Kentucky’s athletes have hope that women’s sports will soon be seen as equal to men’s. They encouraged younger girls to stay committed to their sport to help close the gap.
Tucker said the most important thing young athletes can learn is “don’t doubt” – especially for young girls, who will be told they’re body type is not right or they are too old or too big.
“But they're really not. As long as you work hard, and you put the process first and put yourself first and do it, you need to do you can achieve anything,” Tucker said. Determination and hope are crucial for girls entering the sporting world, said UK volleyball player Maddie Berezowitz.
“A woman in sports needs to know that it's going to get better for the next generation. So where we're at right now is leaps and bounds better than when our moms were in sports, and hopefully it will be leaps and bounds better for my daughter in however many years,” Berezowtiz said.
The key is a stepping-stone mindset – only by imagining a more equal future can you create one. Support from men is also crucial to ending gender inequity in sports, softball coach Rachel Lawson said.
“I can't stress enough - I know this is a woman's issue, but men also have to get behind it. They know how they were treated and they are demanding that their daughters be treated the same way and I think that's exceptional,” Lawson said.
Lawson thinks softball and baseball are ahead of the curve in having women coach, but also having men want to coach women’s teams and men in the sport being respectful of women.
“There used to be, ‘oh I want to play for a male coach’ or I want to play for a female coach,” Lawson said. “You don't have that anymore. It's one sport that's truly men and women… that's when you know you've really arrived but when you, when you see the respect level going across sports.”
Berezowtiz, whose father was a high school basketball coach while she was growing up, played basketball with boys and was immersed in men’s sports, a supportive environment she thinks could help benefit all athletes.
“I think the types of differences that stem from college sports actually stem from preschool, when you know girls are expected to do this or boys are expected to do that,” Berezowitz said. By college, it becomes clear that some sports are for women and some are for men.
“Look at the NCAA basketball tournament right now, and look at the differences between boys and girls, and it's just unfortunate,” Berezowitz said. “Obviously men's basketball provides a ridiculous amount of revenue, but nonetheless, women's basketball does a very good job in providing revenue for the NCAA too.”
Men have a role to play in ending gender inequity in sports, and it can be as easy as giving women’s sports the same attention they get themselves– something Berezowitz sees happening at UK.
“We have plenty of men’s sports that come and watch us, and we do the same when we go to basketball games and baseball games and football games, but they also come to our games,” Berezowitz said. “That's just a small thing, but it means a lot when you see a lot of student athletes and not just female student athletes in the crowd.
Poole said speaking up about inequalities is important, citing the discrepancies in weight rooms at the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments as an example.
“I saw stuff being posted about the weight room differences, and I look at it and I'm like, ‘Oh man, that really sucks, but is anyone do anything about it?” Poole said. “And seeing how many people wanted to do something about it was super cool, and it really stood out to me that like, you can make a difference just by making something known.”
Elevating athletes’ voices, however they choose to share them, is an act of support with real effects. Gymnast Josie Angeny agreed that exposing the problems is the first step to the solution, like with the NCAA weight rooms for March Madness.
“If this wasn't posted all over social media and brought attention, they probably wouldn't have changed it because we saw all the videos and all the everything, that they didn't have the space to do it but they just didn't want to,” Angeny said.
Executive athletic administrator and senior women’s administrator Sandy Bell works with athletics departments across the SEC to combat those inequities at the conference level. Closing the gap at the national level is a bit trickier.
Bell is anxious, interested and hopeful to see how conversations spurred by criticism of March Madness affect the NCAA’s gender equity initiatives.
“It's part of this new constitutional committee that we've got working at the national level as well. Gender Equity is a huge part of that,” Bell said, and institutions may lead the way.
The University of Kentucky has had an outsized role in athletics decisions in recent years. UK president Eli Capilouto served as president of the SEC in 2019 – 2020, and athletics director Mitch Barnhart serves on numerous committees (including some for playoff selections).
“We have been very fortunate in the leadership roles that Mitch has been willing to assume because that brings an amazing level of information back to us,” Bell said. “To have someone leading you who is in the room where decisions are being made is a fantastic advantage for us.”
Closing the gap at UK starts with having more female athletes. Introducing STUNT as the school’s 23rd varsity sport is UK’s plan to do just that.
“We had been working a long time, to not only identify a new sport for us, but to identify the right sport, a sport that our community would support just like they support volleyball,” Bell said. After becoming UK’s senior women administrator in 2012, she conducted annual surveys on whether there was an unmet need for women at UK interested in playing a sport the school did not offer.
“It was the first time in our survey that we had received a really large number of young women that were able and interested in a sport. And so we immediately moved on that to add it to our current offerings,” Bell said.
At the regional level, Bell meets every two weeks with the senior women administrators of other colleges – several of whom have already asked about stunt.
“The sharing of ideas, the support of things that are that are going on at both the conference and the national level, to just raise women up and raise athletes up period? I think that's something that we're working really hard at,” Bell said.
Athletes speaking out has led to change in several sports, including a shake-up in the gymnastics world when dozens of women – including Olympic medalist Aly Raisman - testified that a team doctor, Larry Nassar sexually assaulted them. That case hit close to home for Angeny, who tried out for elite gymnastics multiple times and had friends on the national team.
“I was saved from so much of that sort of stuff because of stuff that didn't work out the way I wanted it to,” Angeny said of situations like the Nassar abuse. “And I've noticed like even myself, how vulnerable just the sport trains us to be because we're supposed to be kind of scared of our coaches, or we're supposed to just take whatever they do.”
Poole said standing your ground as a female athlete can help combat situations where the public or male athletes put down the accomplishments of female athletes.
“Know that what you do is special, and just ignore people that want to talk bad about what you do because it doesn't matter,” Poole said. “I'm so proud of the accomplishments I have and if anyone wanted to put me down for that, it really doesn't take anything away from what I've done so far.”
When battling gender inequality, softball player Lauren Johnson has a similar mindset.
“I don't really care what these other people think. I know that I am an athlete who has made it to these levels, and that I have what it takes,” Johnson said. “So I would say that just not letting other people's words affect you or don't let them tell you who you're supposed to be.”
For Johnson, being a woman in sports means representing women of all different walks of life.
“We’re a broad spectrum, and that women can really be anything that they put their minds to and that you're not just confined to what society wants you to be,” Johnson said.
UK athletes inspire younger players, like the growing number of girls who play volleyball. Their natural status as role models can help athletics programs grow and lead to more equity.
“I have watched the level of competition and everything else improve over the years just because there's such a strong interest in that,” Bell said. “And what that does is it brings families with young daughters to our games because they want to grow up to be the Madison Lilley down on the floor, they want to grow up to be the Alli Stumlers.”
Thinking forward and fighting for the next generation are two of the most important aspects of closing the gender gap in college sports.
“What I hope to see as we keep moving forward is the new kids coming in taking the place of the highly successful kids that are walking out the door either to become a pro athlete or to become a great citizen and a doctor or a teacher or whatever they might be deciding to be,” Bell said.
For softball coach Rachel Lawson, who came of age in an era where Title IX began to play out at colleges across the country, she fears that existing improvements in gender equity will weaken the drive to effect change.
“Because I saw women, women and men, but women fighting forever to have the quality that they have today, when they don't take advantage of it I'm always like, ‘let's go,’” Lawson said. She knows that pressure can spur change and innovation, and sometimes worries that a lack of pressure will lead to complacency and setbacks for the current generation.
“They didn't see all the not playing in great facilities or not having scholarships or not being awarded the ability to get into grad school because they were women as opposed to men,” Lawson said of today’s athletes. “They didn't see any of that, so when they're getting pressure for that they just don't even understand where it's coming from because in their mind, everything's equal.”
The most important thing women in sports have to remember is that gender discrimination still exists and that they have to push for equal treatment.
“We're way better than we have been, and we're still making 70 cents to the dollar of a guy,” Lawson said. Closing the gap means a relentless pursuit of equality – equality often purchased on the back of athletic excellence.
“Sometimes from a fan perspective, it is more fun to go watch a team that's winning. That's human nature to do that. There's always a core group of fans I think that come in and support a sport no matter what is going on at that time,” Bell said. “But when you when you are being successful like our volleyball has been, then you see that core group just grow and grow and grow.”
Berezowitz, Lawson, Angeny – the women of UK Athletics say that coming to watch their games is the no. 1 thing the average fan can do to close the gap of gender inequality.
Bell recalled coming to her first UK volleyball and watching UK defeat no. 1 Texas in an exhilarating match.
“Immediately a fan, and I think a lot of our people in our community and across the country, if they would go watch one of these, they would have that same wonderful experience,” Bell said.
Students on campus can support the athletes when and if they interact on campus.
“Just to lift them up and tell them you know, that was fantastic. I really enjoy that, just to help them feel that success and as a fan to come support them,” Bell said.
Her suggestions indicate that for gender equity to happen, the athletes themselves have to feel supported in order to fight the good. Ultimately, they are the subjects of gender inequity in collegiate sports and can be worn down by the struggle upward.
But they don’t have to fight alone – advocacy, attention and allyship all rest on the everyday person. Tackled together, the task of closing the gender gap is not so daunting after all.
UNDAUNTED, a series by Natalie Parks, explores the intersection of gender and athletics with testimony from UK athletes and coaches. Series installments will discuss body image pressures, unequal access, representation, mentorship and double standards between men's and women's sports.