No. 3 Kentucky continued their SEC dominance Saturday as they earned an easy win on the road in Athens vs 4-6 Georgia, winning in three sets making it their seventh straight game with a sweep. Kentucky has now started the season with 11 straight wins, making it their best start to a season since 1993.
Kentucky’s big three paved the way for the win today, with freshman Avery Skinner, sophomore Azhani Teller and junior Alli Stumler each notching 11 kills. Senior Madison Lilley racked up 28 assists; the next closest teammate, junior Cameron Scheitzach, had two assists.
Liberos Lauren Tharp and Gabby Curry would lead the way with digs as Tharp finished with 11 and Curry with eight. On the defensive side, Elsie Goetzinger, Madi Skinner and Madison Lilly had three blocks a piece.
Kentucky won the first set handily at 25-11, spurring Georgia to put up more of a fight in the final two sets. But the latter effort was no match for Kentucky’s execution and depth - they the final two sets 25-15, 25-17 for the game winning sweep.
“Georgia is playing well, but Kentucky is just doing everything right” one announcer remarked, making a perfect summary of today's matchup.
With the win today Kentucky improves to 11-0, and now holds a three game lead over 10-2 Florida for first in the SEC standings. Missouri (8-3), Arkansas (9-4) and South Carolina (9-5) round out the top five. Georgia falls to 4-7 overall, making them the highest ranked SEC team below .500.
Kentucky will look for a repeat performance tomorrow as they play Georgia again in Athens at 3 p.m. Kentucky will then return home to Memorial Coliseum, where they will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks the weekend of Feb. 20th and 21.