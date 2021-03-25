An alert was tweeted out by UK Police at 10:58 a.m. saying to avoid the area surrounding the UK Chandler Emergency Room at South Limestone with reports of a suspicious package located at the ER.
3 p.m. update: The scene has been cleared, and UK has given the all clear to resume normal activity in the area.
2:40 p.m. update: UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said there was one male arrested at the scene, with firearms and body armor on his person, after they received a tip from Versailles police of someone who they considered to be armed and dangerous. Monroe also mentioned that explosives were found.
The arrest was made when the suspect was exiting the hospital after visiting a family member.
Chief Monroe also mentioned there were no injuries from the incident.
The suspect is Versailles resident Brian Carroll, who is currently being held on state charges in the incident.
2:25 p.m. update: UK Police Chief Joe Monroe will be addressing the media on the situation at 2:30 p.m.
2 p.m. update: In a thread of tweets from UK, UK Healthcare is asking that employees arriving for afternoon shifts park in Orange Lot, even if they do not have a permit and use the shuttle to get to the hospital.
UK Healthcare is also evaluating the safety of holding some scheduled healthcare procedures today. If patients' procedures and appointments are impacted, they will be contacted by UK Healthcare.
1:35 p.m. update: Two firemen have suited up in hazmat gear across the street from Chandler Hospital. Situation is ongoing, but only movement in last half hour has been bomb squad moving back and forth. FBI and ATF officials conversing in parking lot.
1 p.m. update: A university spokesperson said there was no update at that time but that UK police chief Joe Monroe would speak to media when he was able.
A bomb disposal robot was deployed to the hospital entrance at 10:30 am and remains on the scene as of 1:12 pm.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of Nicholasville Rd. and South Limestone remains closed from Cooper Dr. to Conn Terrace.
There is a heavy police, fire, FBI, and ATF presence on the scene. Some personnel have been seen wearing bomb suits.
Students are still being asked to avoid the area.
The UK COVID-19 vaccination clinic is still open, but due to road closures detours can be expected.
This story is developing and will continue to be updated once the Kernel knows more information.